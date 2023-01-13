Deputy Kartapolov called fees for Russians over 30 years old unrelated to reality

The head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov appreciated the initiative to organize military training for some Russians over 30 years old and called them incompatible with reality. MP about this declared in conversation with RBC.

Kartapolov responded to a statement by a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, Lieutenant General Viktor Sobolev. According to him, non-serving Russians over 30 years old and in the reserve will be involved in military training after the adoption of a law on changing the age for conscription into the army.

“These are the dreams of Viktor Ivanovich Sobolev, not connected with reality in any way,” commented the head of the Duma Defense Committee on the initiative. Sobolev himself, who announced the training camp, explained that the plans for their holding are still in the format of an idea.

In addition to Kartopolov, other deputies also spoke about the initiative. For example, Aleksey Zhuravlev, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Defense, said that the bill on fees for Russians over 30 was not adopted at the State Duma level, but it should be supported if there is such a consideration.