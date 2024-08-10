Deputy Tolmachev: Galkin’s criticism of artists is an attempt to divert attention

Criticism from comedian Maxim Galkin (recognized as a foreign agent) of artists Grigory Leps, Oleg Gazmanov and Nadezhda Babkina for the lack of reaction to the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region is an attempt to divert attention, said State Duma deputy Alexander Tolmachev. He expressed this opinion expressed in a comment to News.ru.

The parliament noted that the musicians listed “help people, support the SVO fighters.” Tolmachev called the lack of posts about the situation in the region “a manly restrained reaction to the tragedy.”

“Therefore, Galkin’s remarks are an attempt to divert attention from his own public position,” the deputy said. Tolmachev also suggested that Galkin “start with himself.” “And how did you help?” he asked.

Before this, Galkin said that many famous Russian artists do not react to what is happening near Kursk and do not come to the aid of Kursk residents. The comedian noted that, unlike himself, they are not condemned for the lack of reaction to what is happening.