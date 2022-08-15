State Duma deputy Lantratova called for the return of artistic councils

The State Duma called for the return of the system of arts councils. About it informs news.ru.

The first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education, Yana Lantratova, said that the deputies would discuss this issue in the fall. “In the next parliamentary season, we plan to hold a meeting on this matter. We will discuss this together with colleagues from relevant committees; there is support from many deputies from different parties. We are waiting for the beginning of the session,” she said.

Lantratova is not the first time calling for the creation of artistic councils. In April, she suggested checking performances and works of art for provocative content. According to the deputy, “in the context of a tough information war against Russia, society is especially sensitive to any provocations.”

In the appeal, which the deputy sent to the Russian Ministry of Culture, the sculpture of the Ukrainian artist Oleg Kulik “Big Mother” was mentioned, which was presented at the “Art-Moscow” exhibition. Lantratova said that this work “ridicules the sacred image of the “Motherland” for many Russians.” In addition, she asked the Ministry of Culture to pay attention to the musical “Chess” and the repertoire of the Moscow Palace of Youth.