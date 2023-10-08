Deputy Popov called for Russian Prudnikova to be rescued from Hamas captivity

State Duma deputy and TV presenter Evgeny Popov called for the rescue of a Russian woman who is allegedly being held captive by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas). The parliamentarian wrote about this in Telegram.

Popov attached a photograph to the post showing 14 women who are most likely being held captive by Palestinian radicals. All the girls are missing. Among them is twenty-year-old Muscovite Elizaveta Prudnikova.

“The girl came to Israel for the festival. We need to get our citizen out,” Popov wrote.

Earlier it became known that Hamas soldiers kidnapped about ten girls from the Nature Party electronic music festival near the city of Ofakim, located on the border with the Gaza Strip.

It is noted that among them there were two Russian girls – Elizaveta Prudnikova and Olga Pilnik. Two more tourists were also identified – Noa and Shani Luk from Denmark. Palestinian radicals broke her legs and took her to an unknown direction.