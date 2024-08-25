Deputy Svintsov called Durov’s arrest a decision of the globalist government

The arrest of Telegram founder Pavel Durov is a decision of the globalist government, says Andrei Svintsov, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Technology and Communications. His words leads “Gazeta.ru”.

“This is a decision of the globalist government, which today controls almost all information resources on the planet. They own the largest banks, the largest media, the largest social networks, except for the X network, which was bought out by Elon Musk for a huge amount of money – 44 billion dollars were paid for the opportunity to tell the truth,” the parliamentarian believes.

In his opinion, Durov’s messenger has become a colossal threat to the globalist government. Behind his arrest lies not only his own fate, but also the democratic future of dozens of countries, Svintsov is sure. He suggested that Durov could spend several years in custody.

Durov may be required to sell his business or allow special services to access his Telegram correspondence. At the same time, the messenger will continue to operate worldwide, Svintsov is sure.

Durov was arrested on Saturday evening, August 24. He was detained by French intelligence services at Paris’ Lou Bourget airport. According to the French judiciary, Durov is an accomplice to illegal activities carried out through his messenger, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud, and he refused to cooperate with the police in these cases.