State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek responded to the statement of US President Joe Biden about Russia’s desire to weaken NATO and the European Project. Reported by RIA News…

Balbek noted that such statements by Biden are “just verbiage”, which is designed for sycophants or inveterate debtors such as Ukraine. The parliamentarian stressed that Russia is not going to disarm to please NATO or European countries. He added that the countries of the alliance understand that in case of aggression they will receive a response from Moscow in all directions.

The Russian politician also said that for Biden the country should either be a lackey or not exist at all, therefore, according to the US President, Russia “has no place on this earth.”

Joe Biden previously accused Russia of attacks on the West and a desire to weaken NATO. According to the American leader, the Russian authorities want to undermine the transatlantic unity. The politician also accused Moscow of involvement in cyberattacks on the United States and European countries. He called for a response to these actions, as it is critical to “protect overall security.”