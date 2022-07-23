Deputy Drapeko announced the need to legalize the parallel import of foreign films

Parallel import of foreign films is possible in Russia, but for this it is necessary to make clarifications in the legislation, said Elena Drapeko, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she called this the main obstacle to showing foreign films in Russian cinemas.

“This needs to be decided by law. We discussed this option at hearings in the State Duma. There was such an offer, but we need to talk to the government. There is such a story that we used his rights without the permission of the copyright holder, but at the same time we pay him as royalty use of these rights. We proposed this to the government, they are now thinking whether to allow it or not. Here we are talking not so much about a material carrier, but about rights, ”the deputy explained.

See also Football A special situation in Italian Serie A: Inter warmed up before the match, even though the team knew it would be canceled There is only one problem: without the permission of the copyright holder, use his rights. But we propose to do this for a fee: open accounts for these copyright holders in Russia and charge this money there. If they want they can take them Elena DrapekoState Duma deputy

According to the parliamentarian, the law on parallel imports for intellectual property does not work in the same way as for tangible goods. “There we import something material without the permission of the copyright holder, and here we take away the rights themselves. But for these rights we pay them money. There is such a practice in the world, we are thinking about it. I would support such a proposal,” Drapeko said.

Earlier, Aleksey Voronkov, chairman of the Association of Cinema Owners, said that a number of film studios are looking for channels for parallel imports to Russia, including Disney and Sony. According to him, companies cannot openly declare their desire to work in the country. All studios have closed their offices [в России], but that doesn’t mean studios have stopped delivering films. And this does not mean that the studios are not now trying to find a channel for delivering films to the territory of Russia,” he said.

Earlier, Russia adopted a law on the legalization of parallel imports. Now Russian companies can avoid responsibility for the supply of original products of foreign companies without the permission of the copyright holder.