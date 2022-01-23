To unite Ukraine with Crimea, President Volodymyr Zelensky needs to announce Ukraine’s entry into the Russian Federation. This was announced on January 23 by State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet.

“If Zelensky is so eager to unite with the Russian Crimea, then the path is simple: you need to announce the entry of Ukraine into Russia,” the parliamentarian quotes.RIA News“.

In this case, Ukraine and Crimea will be part of one state – Russia, Sheremet continued. There will be no place in it for the radicals who unleashed a civil war in Ukraine and continue to destroy the country, the deputy concluded.

On January 22, on the Day of Unity in Ukraine, Zelensky said that, despite the fact that the Donbass and Crimea are cut off from Ukraine, they “very soon, not in a century” will return to the country. After that, Kiev will proclaim an act of unification with these territories, the Ukrainian leader said.

On January 9, former Ukrainian Defense Minister Anatoly Gritsenko said that Zelensky should abandon the idea of ​​returning Crimea and Donbass. According to him, the “Russian spirit” reigns in the Donbass, according to polls, more than 80% of its inhabitants want to live in Russia.

On January 4, Sheremet said that in the event of an attack by Kiev on the Crimea and Donbass, the Ukrainian army would face an unenviable fate, and the president of the country would face an international tribunal. He recalled the year 2014, when about 80% of the Ukrainian army in Crimea went over to the side of the Crimeans and swore allegiance to Russia.

Crimea returned to the Russian Federation following the results of the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the region and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for joining. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of ownership of the subject is closed forever.