Deputy Kiryanov predicted a rollback of the dollar to the rate below 100 rubles

The Central Bank of Russia has the opportunity to tighten monetary policy, said Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Artem Kiryanov. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he named measures by which the regulator is able to strengthen the ruble exchange rate.

“Today, the Central Bank takes a position that allows you to reduce volatility without resorting to drastic government regulation. It seems to me that this is the right decision, because you cannot immediately raise the discount rate, following the increase in dollar and euro discount rates. It is necessary to pause so that such strict regulation is not in terms of such temporary changes in the exchange rate, but leads to a real consolidation of the inflation rate prescribed in the budget for three years. We still mean that the budget parameters in the pursuit of four percent inflation will be met. The second measure that could be taken is to once again turn to foreign exchange earnings and take over the management of the foreign exchange earnings of Russian companies,” he said.

According to the deputy, the dollar exchange rate at the level of 75-80 rubles is beneficial for Russian entrepreneurs.

If we look at this situation as a whole as the situation of the development of the Russian economy, the exit from the crisis imposed on us by the sanctions restrictions, the exit into a confident plus in terms of GDP, we should not flog the fever and apply today all kinds of methods of monetary settlement by the state Artem KiryanovState Duma deputy

“I think that in the coming months – September, October, November – we will see a rollback in the value of currencies below one hundred rubles per dollar. So far, such a forecast seems very likely. The Central Bank here will focus on the whole range of issues facing the Russian economy,” he concluded.

Assistant to the President of Russia and former head of the Ministry of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin believes that the ruble has weakened, and inflation is growing due to the loose monetary policy of the Bank of Russia. “A weak ruble complicates the restructuring of the economy and negatively affects the real incomes of the population. A strong ruble is in the interests of the Russian economy,” he said.

On August 14, at the auction, the euro exceeded the mark of 111 rubles, the value of the dollar reached 101 rubles. The Central Bank explains this by the fact that export earnings have decreased, while imports have begun to recover. The regulator admitted that the key rate could be raised at the next meetings. Now the figure is 8.5 percent.