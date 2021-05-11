The UK’s statements that the country will adopt laws against the unfriendly activities of other states is a “scarecrow” of sorts. On Tuesday, May 11, Svetlana Zhurova, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on international affairs, told Izvestia about this.

According to her, such statements are made for the population in order to divert the attention of their citizens from global problems. The deputy stressed that it works as a kind of “scarecrow”.

“Or maybe in the future, if there is some kind of aggression towards us, justify their actions. Then, if something happens, say: “Well, we always thought they were unfriendly,” she suggested.

When asked what is needed to improve bilateral relations, Zhurova pointed out that this requires communication at the level of public diplomacy, since, in her opinion, ordinary “people know and feel all this better.” The MP noted that politicians will use such tactics during certain pre-election, political cycles, or if they have a new appointment. As an example, she recalled that in Japan, with the next such cycle, the topic of the Kuril Islands immediately arises.

“This is often a pretentious statement, behind which there is nothing,” Zhurova summed up.

Earlier that day, Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain, speaking to the throne at the opening of a new session of the country’s parliament, said that the British government would pass laws aimed at combating unfriendly activities of foreign states.

On April 19, Andrei Klimov, a member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia that the draft law prepared in Great Britain to protect the nation from hostile states is an attempt to join the “witch hunt” at the legislative level. In his opinion, the country’s authorities want to tighten the screws so that any person who, from their point of view, serves the interests of some foreign structure, could be brought to criminal responsibility.

On April 18, Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrei Kelin stated that for almost a year and a half since his appointment, relations between Russia and Great Britain have deteriorated, contrary to his initial hopes. According to him, the kingdom’s authorities continue to ignore all offers of Russia to cooperate in the investigation of the incident with the Skripals in 2018 in Salisbury, continuing talks about the threat that Moscow allegedly poses to London.

On March 14, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during the presentation of the country’s new defense strategy in parliament, called Russia “the biggest threat” to the kingdom. He explained this statement by the “frequent aggressive incursions” of the Russian Federation into the water and airspace of Great Britain.