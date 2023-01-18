RIA Novosti: the State Duma is preparing a draft on the confiscation of property from the departed Russians

State Duma deputies are working on a project to confiscate the property of Russians who have left. This is reported RIA News with a link to the source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, we are talking about a category of citizens who, by their actions, harm the country. It is clarified that the deputies are working on the project on their own initiative, such instructions were not given to the committees of the chamber.

“As far as I know, no official instructions were given to the committees in this regard, but, according to my information, such work is being done by the deputies on their own initiative,” said a source familiar with the situation.

Earlier, on January 13, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said that people who left Russia and insult it should have their property in the country confiscated. He believes that for this it is necessary to supplement the articles of the Criminal Code on actions falling under the rehabilitation of Nazism, on extremism and discrediting the Armed Forces, and to introduce confiscation of property for such acts into the Criminal Code.

The Kremlin also spoke about the citizens who left the country. So, the press secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov noted that the authorities should make sure that those who left the country and are not its enemies want to return.