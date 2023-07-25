The State Duma adopted a law on the ban on leaving Russia from the day the summons was sent from the military registration and enlistment office

The State Duma adopted a law banning conscripts from leaving Russia from the day they were sent a summons from the military registration and enlistment office. Writes about it RIA News.

It is emphasized that this measure applies, among other things, to subpoenas sent to the place of work or study, as well as to those handed against receipt.