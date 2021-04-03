Aleksey Chepa, Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, commented on the statement by the Minister of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, that Russia’s actions allegedly lead to an increase in hybrid threats to Europe.

“I don’t think Germany views our actions as hostile. If our science and technology stood still, they would be more satisfied with it. When we create new types of weapons, we understand that NATO countries are getting closer and closer to our border – we must take some action, “he said in an interview with RT Saturday, April 3rd.

Chepa noted that the development of Russia’s own military potential is intended to strengthen the national defense. He believes that it is wrong to stand still while other states continue to improve the equipment designed for warfare. According to him, if foreign countries are afraid of this fact, then they can take certain steps.

Earlier, on April 2, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer expressed the opinion that the need for Germany to increase military spending is due, among other things, to the actions of Russia. She stressed that attacks aimed at the FRG may be linked to Moscow.

In February, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the Russian Federation allegedly constantly involves the countries of the European Union (EU) in hybrid disagreements. On the same day, US President Joseph Biden blamed Russia for attacks on the West. According to him, the country wants to weaken NATO and the “European project”.

On March 17, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the alliance will increase its presence in the Black Sea. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova promised an adequate response to such steps. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that NATO countries intimidate their allies with a non-existent Russian threat in order to build up military forces near the borders of the Russian Federation. According to the Ministry of Defense, the activity of the alliance near the southern borders of the country has increased by 45% over the year. The Russian Federation stressed that they would be forced to take measures to protect the country.