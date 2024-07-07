Deputy Zhurova called the refusal of Russian wrestlers to participate in the 2024 Olympics expected

Olympic champion, first deputy chairperson of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Svetlana Zhurova assessed the refusal of Russian wrestlers to participate in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Her words are quoted by RBC.

Zhurova stated that the wrestlers’ decision was expected, since fair selection was violated at the stage when the International Olympic Committee was deciding which athletes would go to the Games. “It is clear that for other countries our athletes are a high level of competition,” the deputy added.

Earlier, the Russian Wrestling Federation explained the refusal of the national team representatives to participate in the Games in Paris. They noted that the Russian side does not accept the unsportsmanlike principle of selection for the Olympics.

The refusal of Russian wrestlers to participate in the 2024 Games became known on July 6. Ten representatives of this sport from Russia were invited to the Games, seven of whom were required to be suspended from competition by the National Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine.