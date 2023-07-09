Deputy Bessarab said that in Russia there are no grounds to raise the retirement age

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labour, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, assessed the possibility of raising the retirement age. Her words transmits Ura.ru.

The deputy said that Russia does not plan another increase in the retirement age, as there are no grounds for this, although the country is experiencing demographic problems associated with low birth rates in the 1990s.

“Raising the retirement age is not expected, because there are no grounds for this, because we have not yet entered the top ten centenarians. We have no prerequisites to further raise the retirement age,” Bessarab said and added that the retirement age should correlate with average life expectancy.

The politician recalled that the gradual increase in the retirement age continues in the country. “Today we are in a state of ongoing transition. We will reach the retirement age set by the new legislation in 2028. It will be 65 years for men and 60 years for women,” the parliamentarian noted. At the same time, as Bessarab noted, early retirement rights are retained for citizens who work in special, harmful, dangerous working conditions.

Earlier, Irina Andrievskaya, director of content and analytics at the Vyberu.ru financial marketplace, admitted that the retirement age would be revised in Russia. Andriyevskaya explained that the main factors for raising the retirement age are the aging of the population and the declining birth rate.