State Duma Deputy Ostanina did not see the need to return the tax on childlessness

The head of the State Duma (State Duma) Committee on Family Protection, Issues of Paternity, Maternity and Childhood, Nina Ostanina, said that she does not see the need to return the childlessness tax that existed in the USSR. Deputy’s words leads “Moscow speaks.”

Assessing the feasibility of levying a tax on childlessness, Ostanina emphasized that some Russians do not get married or have children because they are aware of the responsibility of this decision and first plan to achieve financial stability in order to provide the child with food, housing and, if necessary, treatment. According to her, given the fact that today in Russia not every graduate can find a job after graduation and receive a decent salary, this measure is premature.

As the deputy noted, it is still necessary to prove that a person does not marry because he promotes childlessness. She added that she considers all initiatives aimed at punishing young families to be premature. “In order to hold our youth accountable for having children, we must first ask ourselves: have we given everything to these youth? And then harvest the fruits,” she concluded.

The “tax on bachelors, single and small-family citizens”, or childlessness tax, existed in the Soviet Union since November 1941. According to it, men from 20 to 50 years old and married women from 20 to 45 years old who did not have children were required to contribute six percent of their wages to the state. In subsequent years, the tax was changed and supplemented. For example, in 1949 it was increased for the rural population of the country. The measure was completely abolished in Russia in the 1990s.

Related materials:

Earlier, State Duma deputy Valery Seleznev proposed increasing the birth rate in Russia by releasing female prisoners from prisons in exchange for having children. The parliamentarian called his idea more original than the “medieval prohibitions” of his colleagues in the lower house of parliament. According to him, at the moment there are about 45 thousand women in Russian prisons, most of whom are serving minor economic charges. Seleznev noted that many of them are able to give birth to children.