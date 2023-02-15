Deputy Gusev called irrelevant the ban on marriages of Russians with foreigners

The State Duma does not intend to raise the issue of banning Russian citizens from marrying foreigners. This was stated by the first deputy head of the Just Russia – For Truth faction Dmitry Gusev, he is quoted by RIA News.

According to the parliamentarian, now the situation in the country is different from the one that was in 1947, when the decree “On the prohibition of marriages between citizens of the USSR and foreigners” was issued. The deputy believes that Russia is “full of both normal men and smart and talented women who can find their other half here.”

Nina Ostanina, the head of the State Duma Committee on Family Affairs, agreed with Gusev’s opinion, emphasizing that in 1947 there was a “different time” in the country.

On December 19, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a law banning surrogacy for foreigners and single men in Russia. Now only Russian citizens who are married can take advantage of this. In addition, this service will be available to single Russian women who, for medical reasons, cannot bear or give birth to a child on their own.