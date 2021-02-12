The State Duma reacted to the publication on the air of the Turkish state TV channel TRT1 of the map for expanding the zone of influence of Ankara, which, in particular, includes the Russian Crimea and Kuban. On Friday, February 12, reports RIA News…

In particular, Andrei Krasov, First Deputy Chairman of the Defense Committee of the Lower House of Parliament, suggested that Ankara has thoughts about rebuilding the Ottoman Empire. According to him, Turkey is unlikely to try to annex Russian territories by force.

“If they want to test the strength of the Russian spirit and our weapons, let them try,” he said, urging Turkish officials to study the history of Russia more closely.

According to another State Duma deputy Pavel Shperov, Turkey has never hidden its ambitions in relation to Crimea, while the republic’s politicians are seriously discussing the issue of joining the Russian peninsula.

He believes that Turkey wants to have the same zone of influence as it had 200 years ago, but now this can hardly be seriously discussed. At the same time, Shperov called on the Russian Foreign Ministry to respond to the demonstration of the map by the Turkish state TV channel.

Earlier it was reported that the Turkish state TV channel TRT1 showed on the air a forecast regarding the expansion of the spheres of influence of Ankara, prepared earlier by the American company Stratfor. It follows from it that by 2050 Turkey will significantly expand its zones of influence in several directions at once. So, analysts believe, Ankara will be able to strengthen its positions in several regions of southern Russia, in particular, in the Crimea, the Kuban, Kalmykia, the Astrakhan region and the republics of the North Caucasus.