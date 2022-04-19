State Duma deputy Anatoly Bifov on Tuesday, April 19, in an interview with Izvestia, expressed confidence that ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Ilya Kiva would receive political refugee status in Russia.

“The situation in Ukraine is so complicated and dangerous that political opponents of the authorities, and not only them, are forced to leave their homes and seek refuge in other countries. In this case, the story of Kiva is a clear example of this. He criticized the current authorities a lot and openly, moreover, justifiably. Several hundred political opponents of the incumbent president have disappeared without a trace. I do not hear appeals from international human rights organizations in their defense,” he stressed.

As the deputy noted, the request for political asylum has become the only way for many to escape repression. This is the right of every person who is persecuted for his political opinions, the lack of agreement with the policy of the authorities of his country, Bifov pointed out, adding that this right is enshrined in the Geneva Convention.

“I am sure that Kiva will receive political refugee status in Russia. You can’t leave a person at a difficult time for him, ”concluded the deputy.

The ex-deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Kiva announced his intention to apply for political asylum in the Russian Federation earlier that day. He explained that the Kyiv government arranges the mass destruction of the Ukrainian people, violates the norms of law and morality, and also commits terrorist acts against civilians.

At the same time, it was reported the day before that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine would turn to the Russian Federation with a demand to extradite Kiva. The extradition of the ex-deputy of the Rada is necessary for conducting investigative actions with him.

On March 6, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova announced that Kiva was accused of high treason, an attempt on the territorial integrity of Ukraine, propaganda of war, and illegal handling of weapons. The politician himself then said that he had learned about the accusation on January 29, so he flew to Spain. From there he flew to Moscow.

In February, Kiva said that Ukraine’s territorial defense had killed dozens of civilians in Kyiv. According to him, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is trying to increase the number of victims of the conflict.

At the same time, Yuriy Boyko, co-chairman of the Opposition Platform – For Life, announced that Kivu had been expelled from the party and faction. He called the ex-deputy a provocateur who is trying to interfere with the peace process.

On February 17, the situation in the Donbass escalated significantly due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics turned to the Russian Federation for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DNR and LNR.

Against the backdrop of escalation in the region, Russia launched an operation on February 24 to protect the civilian population of Donbass. As Peskov clarified then, the goals of the special operation are also the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine. According to him, both of these aspects pose a threat to the Russian state and people.

