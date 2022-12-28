The head of “United Russia” in the State Duma Vasiliev called negotiations with Ukraine negotiations with the United States

The head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev, commented on the extent to which negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv are possible. His words lead RIA News.

Vasiliev assessed the likelihood of negotiations with Ukraine and called them a dialogue with the United States. In his opinion, the meetings will not resume at the request of the Kyiv authorities.

“I proceed from the fact that these are not negotiations with Ukraine, but negotiations with the United States. Because we started negotiations with Ukraine… But Kyiv interrupted them. And they will not be resumed by the desire of the leadership of Ukraine,” the parliamentarian stressed.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared readiness for negotiations with all parties to the crisis in Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow supports the resolution of disputes by peaceful means, but its opponents have a different opinion.