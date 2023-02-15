Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Information Policy, Information Security and Communications Anton Gorelkin on Wednesday, February 15, in an interview with Izvestia, assessed the likelihood of implementing the proposal of Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko on labeling “enemy” Telegram channels.

The parliamentarian agreed with the proposal of the Federation Council, and also recalled the data, according to which the platform is trusted by almost a third of the population of Russia, and the messenger itself, according to him, has long been used in the information war.

“At the same time, we understand that the declaration “let a hundred flowers grow and there will be no censorship” does not always work in the Telegram space. The platform works with the governments of different countries using the geoblock practice. So, for example, RT and Sputnik Telegram channels do not open in the EU. Telegram Owner Principles [Павла Дурова] here they give in to the desire to seamlessly develop their product in different territories. Apparently, the days when he could afford a war of blocking have passed, ”said Gorelkin.

The deputy expressed the opinion that in order to implement the idea of ​​the Federation Council, it is worth negotiating with the leadership of the platform, and this, in his opinion, is quite possible.

At the same time, Gorelkin expressed doubt that the idea could be realized.

“Now Telegram marks only channels and accounts of scammers. A year ago, I publicly suggested to Durov that those who post fakes should be marked with a special badge. We are talking about those channels for which the spread of fakes has become the main function. It is unlikely that this would be contrary to the principles of the owner of Telegram. It is one thing when there is a controversy, and another thing when a dangerous lie is spread. Telegram did not introduce anti-fake expertise. But my other proposal – to allow complaining about drug advertising – was implemented, ”concluded Gorelkin.

Matviyenko made a corresponding proposal earlier in the day. She voiced the idea that Roskomnadzor could label Telegram channels by analogy with foreign agents or unwanted structures.

Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the international committee of the Federation Council, said that unfriendly information towards Russia could be hidden in Telegram channels.

Earlier, on February 13, the Oculus information system was launched in Russia to detect illegal photo and video materials. It is able to recognize materials related to the topics of extremism, suicide, LGBT propaganda and drugs, as well as calls for massive illegal events. To do this, she uses computer vision technology.

On January 27, Roskomnadzor reported that the websites of the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were blocked for disseminating information discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.