In three to four weeks in Moscow, an increase in the number of detected cases of COVID-19 is possible, due to which new restrictions may be introduced, said Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Health Protection Alexei Kurinny.

According to the deputy, the situation with the spread of the Omicron strain is predictable, since new variants of the virus come to the capital, as a rule, a month after the peak incidence in Europe

“I think that in three or four weeks we will get a surge in the incidence in the capital, which will gradually move to the regions. As the virus progresses more easily, our health care system must withstand, given previous experience. I think the closure of shopping centers and the refusal of public events is possible. Almost all European countries have followed this path. We will need to repeat their best practice, ”he said in an interview with Izvestia on Tuesday, January 11.

At the same time, the complete closure of enterprises is not expected, Kurinny said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced on January 11 that the number of cases of Omicron was growing in the capital. He specified that a significant increase in the incidence is possible within 7-10 days. The mayor also said that perhaps the city will face “a more critical situation regarding the coronavirus than in previous waves.”

On the same day, it became known that more than 6 thousand violations of the mask regime were detected in Moscow transport during the New Year holidays, and this is twice as much as in the same period in 2021.

Nikolai Kryuchkov, PhD in Medicine, in turn, told Izvestia that the incidence of COVID-19 will begin to rise in Russia within one and a half or two weeks, and by the end of January-early February it will become an avalanche. At the same time, he emphasized that an increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 would have been observed with the predominance of the “Delta” line, however, with the spread of the “Omicron” strain in the country, it would be more noticeable.

