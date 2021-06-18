Representatives of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs commented on the words of demographer Vladimir Timakov, who spoke about the possible risk of raising the retirement age by five years if women do not start giving birth anymore. In an interview with Lenta.ru, the chairman of the committee, Yaroslav Nilov, said that neither raising the retirement age, nor reducing the size of pensions in the lower house are considered as measures to combat demographic crises.

“Now there is no talk of raising the retirement age. We have not yet fully completed the pension reform, which was in 2018, now it is a transitional period. And it will last until 25 years. I did not hear any conversations on this topic either in the government, or even more so in the committee, only on the contrary, they suggested returning to the old parameters. As for the increase in pension. We have a constitutional provision for annual indexation. It should not be less than the inflation rate. How can we talk about a decline when it is a constitutional norm? ” – said Nilov.

The deputy stressed that when commenting on such topics, any expert must remember the social responsibility that he bears for his statements, as well as the public reactions that will follow.

“These are some thoughts of a demographer and nothing more. There are no prerequisites for the implementation of this. But you need to understand that even publishing your thoughts in this way can already generate a certain social tension. The changes in the parameters of the pension system that took place in 2018 still create certain risks and negative imprints of the social and political plan. Such statements and such free thinking can once again cause nervousness, misunderstanding, aggression in people. Therefore, I think, when commenting on this topic, you need to approach what you say from the point of view of social responsibility, understanding possible reactions, ”said the chairman of the relevant committee in the State Duma.

Member of the State Duma Committee on Labor and Social Policy Mikhail Tarasenko, in turn, was skeptical about the statement of demographer Vladimir Timakov that if women do not start giving birth more, “then in the 30s it will be necessary to raise the retirement age by another five years.”

“If women start giving birth now, then in ten years these people will go to work. So, yes, according to his logic? It turns out that what is desired is passed off as real, “Tarasenko stressed in an interview with Lenta.ru and added that” the problem really exists. ” “Of course, it is necessary to increase the birth rate in the country, but linking this with the fact that after that the retirement age will have to be raised is absolutely not the case. It all depends on labor productivity. And I think that not only will we not have to raise the retirement age, but we will even have surplus labor, thanks to the robotization and automation of production, which we will have over the years. “

Tarasenko noted that even if the country does not have such rates of robotization and automation, the authorities have the opportunity not to increase the retirement age even with a growing number of elderly people, thanks to labor productivity and a nationwide product.

Regarding the possibility of reducing the pension, Tarasenko spoke out categorically: “there is nowhere to reduce.”

“And so the size of the pension revolves around the subsistence level, which is not really the subsistence level in the social aspect, but is the level of biological survival, since it only provides food. Therefore, I do not think that we have to take this path to reduce pensions, ”Tarasenko said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Labor proposed to assign pensions to Russians automatically. The amount of payment will be determined on the basis of individual accounting information, as well as data received in the course of interdepartmental information interaction and from federal state information systems.