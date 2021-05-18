The potential for economic and energy cooperation between Russia and Germany in the framework of the energy transition largely depends on the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. This opinion on Tuesday, May 18, was expressed by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Energy, President of the Russian Gas Society (RGO) Pavel Zavalny.

According to him, the energy transition creates preconditions for the development of economic and energy cooperation between Russia and Germany. At the same time, he noted the negative impact of the current political crisis on the implementation of the project.

“However, in order for mutually beneficial alliances and projects to take place, the partners must respect and trust each other, which is now being eroded by the political crisis,” Zavalny said, speaking online at the 25th Potsdam Meetings.

He stressed that Nord Stream 2 has become a target in the political struggle.

“Is it possible to invest in complex, long-term, investment-intensive projects (and everything related to new energy, new technologies is just that), if you cannot be sure that they will not fall under politically inspired sanctions, will not become a target in political strife and unfair global competition? This is precisely the target for Nord Stream 2. And the prospects and opportunities for new economic cooperation will largely depend on how its fate develops, ”he said.

Germany and other European countries will need to increase gas supplies from Russia in the coming decades, Zavalny said. He explained that this need will be associated with the abandonment of the atom and coal, the expected cessation of gas exports from the Netherlands, as well as a general decline in gas production in Europe.

“I really hope that common sense will prevail. But we, politicians, public figures, need now to be active and persistent in overcoming that political crisis until the damage from it becomes fatal, ”Zavalny summed up.

On May 15, it was reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke in favor of the earliest completion of the project for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline (SP-2). According to information provided by the country’s Ministry of Economy, Germany is in dire need of gas.

Earlier, on May 14, the head of the RF Ministry of Energy Nikolai Shulginov said that Europe is interested in the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project. He said that the construction of the gas pipeline is at the final stage.

On May 8, the Russian ambassador to Germany, Sergei Nechaev, admitted that Nord Stream 2 will be built even before the elections to the Bundestag, which will be held on September 26.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed. The latter have more than once imposed sanctions against the construction of the gas pipeline.