State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev appreciated the decision of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to coordinate the uniform of the Ukrainian national team with the image of Crimea for participation in the European Championship. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

“No matter how UEFA opens Pandora’s box: Hungary can come with a claim to Western Ukraine, Poland – to Lviv. There is a huge number of territorial claims that exist in the world, ”Svishchev said. He stressed that sports should be separated from politics, and considered that Ukraine would only spoil the football holiday with its provocations.

The uniform of the Ukrainian national team with the image of the peninsula was presented on June 6. The State Duma called on UEFA to ban Ukrainians from using this equipment, but the Union decided to approve the players’ uniforms.

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the region’s residents supported such a decision. Kiev refused to acknowledge its results. Moscow insists that the procedure for joining the region was in accordance with international law.