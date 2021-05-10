Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee, called the Czech Republic’s demands on Russia to pay compensation in the “Vrbetitsa case” as absurd.

“Nobody will pay any compensation,” he said. TASS on Monday, May 10.

In his opinion, the Czech Republic should forward such demands to the “Washington curators” who are the organizers of this provocation.

Earlier, on May 9, the Minister of Finance of the republic Alena Shillerova said that the Czech Republic intends to demand from Russia at least 1 billion kronor (about $ 47 million) as compensation for the explosions at the ammunition depots in Vrbetica in 2014.

At the same time, the deputy of the Czech parliament Ondrej Benesik expressed doubt that the country would be able to receive compensation from Russia. However, he noted that Prague should still try.

On April 22, Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulganek already announced that the Czech Republic could demand an apology or financial compensation from Russia for the destruction caused by the explosions in Vrbetica.

In turn, Vladimir Dzhabarov, deputy committee of the Federation Council for international politics, said that Russia would not agree to any compensation for the Czech Republic, as it was innocent.

In mid-April, Czech Prime Minister Andrei Babis announced that the country’s authorities suspect Moscow of involvement in the explosion in Vrbetica. On the same day, Prague announced its decision to expel 18 Russian diplomats. Russia responded by declaring 20 employees of the Czech embassy in Moscow persona non grata. This was followed by a series of reciprocal measures.

Cree President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman noted that the intelligence reports do not mention Russian agents who were allegedly involved in the explosions. The accusations of the Czech Republic in Moscow were categorically rejected, and the fact that Prague does not publish the report on the explosion, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called evidence of a lie.