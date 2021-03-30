The adoption in Ukraine of a law on the mobilization of reservists per day, together with aggressive statements from the authorities, testifies to Kiev’s readiness for dangerous provocations in the conflict zone in Donbass. This was stated on March 30 by Elena Panina, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

“It is quite obvious that the gestures of the Ukrainian authorities can lead to irreparable consequences, especially if we take into account the activation of nationalist extremists who have recently arrived in Donbas,” she said. “RIA News”…

Panina also wondered what is more in this rhetoric – the desire to please the American curators more, intimidation of the residents of Donbass, or attempts to blame the disappointment of Ukrainians on the external enemy with the failures in the economic and social policies of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Most likely, we are dealing with a combination of these factors, which again turns official Kiev into a ‘monkey with a grenade’, from which, as in the worst times (former President of Ukraine Petro – Ed.) Poroshenko, you can expect anything,” – added the parliamentarian.

Earlier that day, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed the law, which will allow to mobilize reservists in a day. Now, in the event of an aggravation at the front or violation of the borders of Ukraine, the state will be able to call reservists into service without announcing mobilization. Thus, a new type of military service has been created – military service by conscription among reservists in a special period.

It was also reported on Tuesday that the Rada deputies at an extraordinary meeting supported the statement in which Russia was found guilty of the escalation of the situation in Donbass. In this regard, Ukraine appeals to international organizations with an appeal to take possible measures to “investigate cases of serious violations of international law in the course of the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine.”

In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. The discussion of the settlement of the situation in Donbass, in particular, is carried out during the meetings in Minsk of the contact group, which since September 2014 has adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. But even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings take place.