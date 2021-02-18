Updating NATO’s strategic concepts will entail a new round of information warfare against Russia. This opinion was expressed on Thursday, February 18, by Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of the State Duma’s international affairs committee.

A day earlier, the secretary general of the alliance, Jens Stoltenberg, said that the military alliance should become a platform for a political dialogue of all “like-minded NATO” on countering Russia and China.

“There is nothing new in these statements. <...> Russia has long been designated as an enemy. And the readiness to discuss this topic is more likely not preparation for rewriting some program provisions, there is simply no need for this, but participation in an information war against our country, ”he is quoted as saying “RIA News”.

The parliamentarian drew attention to the fact that all strategic documents of the United States and its allies always include the same list of threats.

“As far as Washington’s strategy is concerned, this troika always looks very clear. Sometimes Russia and China are in the first and second places, changing each other, and Iran has almost always taken the third place in recent years. Therefore, Russia as a threat has long been highlighted, put in one of the first places. Regardless of the fact that the Soviet Union is not on the world map today, Russia continues to be viewed as an enemy, a threat, and so on, “Novikov noted.

He also pointed out that China’s policy in the international arena is peaceful in nature, but Beijing invariably appears on the list of threats “for the simple reason that its economic potential is growing, its competitive opportunities are therefore increasing,” which for the West is already cause for concern.

In turn, China considered the announcements about the development of a new strategic concept for NATO as a manifestation of the mentality of the Cold War.

On the eve of the head of the Pentagon Lloyd Austin said that the “destabilizing” policy of Russia and China’s economic growth are among the main threats to NATO. At the same time, Austin called the most important task of NATO to protect the population and territory by providing reliable means of deterrence.