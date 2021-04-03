Ukraine’s statements on joint exercises with NATO, during which elements of a war with Russia will be practiced, are an attempt to “pull the blanket over itself” and demonstrate its significance. This was announced on April 3 by State Duma deputy Ruslan Balbek.

On the eve, the representative of Ukraine in the trilateral contact group on Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, confirmed that the exercises with NATO Defender Europe 2021 are necessary for the country to practice the war with Russia, the main focus is the Balkans and Crimea.

According to the parliamentarian, Kiev wants to show that “only because of Ukraine, the alliance has formed a group and is preparing to give battle to Russia on all fronts.”

“This is how the Ukrainian leadership presents what is happening to the citizens,” Balbek emphasized in a comment. RT…

The MP added that conducting military exercises is a regular NATO practice and a way to earn money by providing troops. According to Balbek, it is naive for Kiev to believe that the European allies will fight for the interests of the Ukrainian authorities.

State Duma deputy from the Crimean region Mikhail Sheremet, in turn, stressed that the possible aggression of Ukraine and NATO against the Crimea will end in failure for the initiators of the conflict. He recalled that Russia possesses the latest ultra-precise weapons, so “you shouldn’t speak the language of force with it.” The deputy also stressed that the residents of Crimea have nothing to fear, since the peninsula is reliably protected and protected from any invasion.

In May-June, NATO will hold the largest since the Cold War exercises Defender Europe 2021. The exercises are planned to work out defensive and offensive actions in the Baltic States and Eastern Europe. The alliance actively attracts Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova from partner countries.

On April 1, telephone conversations took place between the heads of the military departments of Ukraine and the United States, Andrei Taran and Lloyd Austin. As a result, the statement of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense noted that “in the event of an escalation of Russian aggression, Washington will not leave Kiev alone with Russia and will not allow the implementation of aggressive aspirations” in relation to it.

Roman Mashovets, deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine, said that joint events between Kiev and NATO, including military exercises, could improve the security situation in the region, writes “Gazeta.ru“.

As Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov noted, Ukraine should not rely on the United States in the event of a conflict with the Russian Federation, since direct military intervention by Washington on the side of Kiev would be “complete madness.”

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in 2014. Then 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession.

Ukraine and a number of other Western countries do not recognize the voting results. Kiev considers the peninsula to be its territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the inhabitants of Crimea have democratically voted in full compliance with international law for reunification with the Russian Federation. As Russian President Vladimir Putin noted, the Crimea issue is “finally closed.”