Deputy Davankov asked to remove restrictions on COVID-19 for holding rallies

Vice Speaker of the State Duma from the New People party, Vladislav Davankov, asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova to give recommendations on lifting COVID-19 restrictions on holding rallies and marches in the regions of Russia. We got acquainted with a copy of the deputy’s appeal RIA News.

The parliamentarian explained that in many regions of the country there is a “high alert regime”. In this regard, local administrations prohibit rallies, processions, pickets, although festive concerts are held, Davankov noted.

In his address, he also stressed that political life in Russia is still suffering from coronavirus restrictions.

In July, Davankov prepared a draft on the right of Russian students to transfer to the budget by decree. The bill is aimed at helping young mothers finish their studies at the university on a budgetary place and return to education at any time after the birth of a child, the parliamentarian noted at the time.