The State Duma deputies asked the Ministry of Transport to develop and send to the regions a unified procedure for detecting underage free riders on the bus, follows from a letter available to Izvestia.

The federal law prohibiting children under 16 from getting off a bus, tram or trolleybus for ticketless travel was adopted in 2021, but there is still no common understanding in the regions how to act in such situations, Tatyana, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Family, Women and Children, believes Butskaya.

Now, having discovered a stowaway child, drivers and conductors must decide for themselves how to determine his age in the absence of documents, as well as what to do with him next: take him to the stop he needs for free and drop him off or take him to the final stop and hand him over to the police so that they returned to his parents. Children are often not allowed on the bus at all when boarding, leaving them to stand in the cold or walk, the deputy added.

“The appeals that come to me from citizens and heads of transport organizations involved in the transportation of passengers indicate that it is required to establish a procedure for the actions of officials of transport companies that is uniform for everyone and extends throughout the entire territory of the country,” Butskaya said.

The Ministry of Transport could issue clarifications or recommendations on this matter, she believes.

The department told Izvestia that the activities of public transport in urban, suburban and inter-municipal traffic are assigned to the powers of regions and municipalities.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

Hare, wait: the Ministry of Transport is asked to clarify the law on free riders