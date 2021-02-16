In the State Duma, in the first reading, a bill was adopted that removes age restrictions for civil servants appointed and dismissed from office by the head of state, writes TASS…

The document provides that when extending the term of civil service, such employees are not subject to the restriction associated with reaching the age limit…

The current version of the law on the civil service established the age limit for staying on it – 65 years, and in some cases – 70 years.

The explanatory note states that in some cases there is a need to extend the term of the civil service for “the most experienced and highly qualified leaders” even after they reach the age of 70.

Earlier, State Duma deputies approved a government bill that establishes the powers of the President of the Russian Federation to appoint citizens who are not military personnel to senior officer positions