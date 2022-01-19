On January 18, the State Duma adopted in the II and III readings amendments in a bill on life imprisonment for pedophiles who have previously committed crimes against the sexual integrity of children.

Changes were made to articles 131 (“Rape”) and 132 (“Violent acts of a sexual nature”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Work to improve legislation in this area will continue, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel. The next bill in three readings will be considered by the upper house of the Russian parliament – the Federation Council. Then, in order for the amendments to come into full force, the final version of the law must be signed by the president.

Under current regulations, a pedophile can receive life imprisonment as a maximum penalty if the victim is under 14 years of age. The bill proposes to extend the maximum punishment to all cases where the victim was a minor, that is, to add cases when she was between 14 and 18 years old.

The law will also include a list of new aggravating circumstances for a crime that was committed by a person who lived with a child, was employed in education and worked with minors, and was responsible for educating and protecting children, the speaker of the chamber said.

“It is also proposed to suspend the statute of limitations for crimes against young children until the age of majority of the child who became the victim. We will consider these initiatives at the Duma Council on February 7,” Volodin summed up.

The law provides for the possibility of life imprisonment for pedophiles who have committed a crime against two or more children. In addition, it is proposed to send to prison for life those persons who, while committing a crime against the sexual integrity of children, also violated other articles of criminal law by committing grave or especially grave crimes.

On January 13, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, announced that the State Duma was discussing a list of priority bills that would be considered by the State Duma by February 1, including a draft law on life imprisonment for pedophiles.

The bill was submitted to the State Duma on September 10, 2021 by the United Russia party and the first vice speaker of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak.

As Maria Spiridonova, a member of the Association of Russian Lawyers, stated in an interview with Izvestia, the proposed bill will be positively received by society. According to her, reports of crimes of a sexual nature against minors give rise to heated discussions about the need to apply extraordinary measures of criminal law to criminals.