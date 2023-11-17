The State Duma adopted the law on the Russian budget for 2024-2026

The State Duma adopted in the third final reading the draft federal budget for 2024 and for the planning period 2025-2026, reports RIA News.

325 deputies voted for approval of the document, 81 voted against. According to the indicators approved by the deputies, budget revenues in 2024 will amount to 35.065 trillion rubles, expenses – 36.66 trillion, with a deficit of 0.9 percent of GDP. In 2025 and 2026, this figure is planned at 0.4 and 0.8 percent, respectively.

For the previous reading of the document, held on November 15, deputies, together with the government, prepared more than 900 amendments that redistribute almost 7 trillion rubles. According to State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, this will further support citizens and regions of the country.

Also, in the process of considering the amendments, part of the closed expenses of the country’s main financial document was transferred to open ones. The share of closed revenues decreased from 30 to 26.8 percent. Because of this, the volume of the open part increased by 1.17 trillion rubles, to 26.82 trillion.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the draft budget turned out to be balanced. During the discussion of the document, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov refused to call it military. The head of the department admitted that military spending will be increased, but pointed to the priority of the social sector, which accounts for 30.5 percent of spending.