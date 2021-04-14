The State Duma adopted in the third and final reading a law defining the tax base for value added tax (VAT) on the resale of gadgets and household appliances when purchased from individuals. The corresponding document is posted in legislative support system lower house of parliament.

Now such rules apply only to the sale of cars purchased from individuals (not VAT taxpayers) for resale. In such cases, the tax base is the difference between the price including tax and the purchase price.

The document establishes a similar procedure for calculating the tax base for VAT for certain types of electronics and household appliances according to the list, which will be approved by the government, purchased from individuals for resale.

The provisions of the law will apply to operations for the sale of electronic and household appliances, which will take place from January 1, 2022.

In the initial version of the document, it was supposed to extend the effect of these norms to cars and equipment purchased not only from individuals, but also from VAT payers. However, the Cabinet did not approve such amendments.

In early March, manufacturers of household appliances warned of a possible increase in the cost of their goods due to stricter environmental requirements for their disposal. The media wrote that the Ministry of Natural Resources proposed to increase the processing standards to 100%.