State Duma Deputy Ruslan Balbek appreciated the words of Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, who did not rule out the start of a new cold war between Russia and the West and hot for Kiev after the words of American leader Joe Biden about Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reported by RT.

According to the parliamentarian, using the term “cold war”, Avakov got excited. Balbek explained that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine made such a statement to appear as a “strategist” in front of the people.

Commenting on the relations between Russia and the United States, the deputy noted that Moscow is ready for dialogue, but there are no reciprocal steps from Washington.

Earlier it became known that Avakov commented on the statement of US President Joe Biden regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin, which, according to him, could lead to a “cold war.” “It could be a cold war between Western civilization and the Russian empire, as Putin sees it. I think that this should not be a hot war for Ukraine, and we must be ready for this, ”Avakov said.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would pay if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden made a critical statement about the Russian president.