Deputy Shkhagoshev: US calls Russia a sponsor of terrorism to divert attention from itself

The bill of the US Congress to include Russia in the list of countries-sponsors of terrorism is aimed at diverting attention from the main sponsor of terrorism – the United States itself. About it RIA News said Adalbi Shkhagoshev, a member of the State Duma Committee on Security.

He drew attention to the fact that Washington is the creator and sponsor of the largest terrorist organizations. “It has already become an objective fact,” the parliamentarian noted.

On June 9, US congressmen introduced a bill to put Russia on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism. The authors of the document believe that this will further isolate Moscow and cause economic damage for conducting a special operation in Ukraine.