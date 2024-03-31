Zhurova said that the mayor of Paris Hidalgo set up the IOC with statements about the Russians

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Olympic champion in speed skating Svetlana Zhurova appreciated the statements of Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo about Russians at the 2024 Olympic Games. Her words lead TASS.

According to Zhurova, Hidalgo wants no Russians to come to Paris. “With such statements, she simply set up the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which had just announced the absence of a boycott. Although the French may simply not allow our athletes into the country even if they have all the permits and documents. This is generally a common thing,” she concluded.

Earlier, Hidalgo said that Russian and Belarusian athletes would not be welcome at the Summer Games. At the same time, she expressed support “with all her might” for Ukrainian athletes.

In December 2023, the IOC allowed Russians and Belarusians to participate in the Olympics in Paris as individual neutral athletes. At the same time, athletes who support a special operation in Ukraine, as well as those who have connections with the armed forces or security agencies of Russia and Belarus, will not be allowed to participate in the competition. In addition, representatives of team sports will miss the tournament.