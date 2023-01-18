The State Duma considered the right decision of Ivan Provorov not to participate in the action in support of LGBT

State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev appreciated the refusal of the Russian defender of the Philadelphia Flyers club of the National Hockey League (NHL) Ivan Provorov to wear a uniform in support of LGBT. This is reported “Match TV”.

“Ivan did the right thing, this is his opinion and his convictions, and no one should blame him for this. We here in Russia support him, and he should feel it,” Svishchev said. He also noted that he liked the position of Philadelphia on this issue.

Provorov boycotted the warm-up before the NHL regular season match

The Russian athlete did not come out for a workout before the meeting against the Anaheim Ducks, which took place on the night of Wednesday, January 18. Hockey players warmed up in uniforms with LGBT symbols, and Provorov said that such equipment was contrary to his religious beliefs. “I respect everyone. I respect everyone’s choice. My choice is to stay true to myself and my religion, ”the athlete explained.

See also The Ukrainian government issues a decision on the Donetsk region Provorov took part in the meeting itself

The game ended 5-2 in favor of Philadelphia. The 26-year-old Russian defender was not marked by productive actions, spent 22 minutes and 45 seconds on the court (the best result among the Flyers outfield players), made one shot on target, had one power reception and earned a +1 utility indicator.

Related materials:

“Philadelphia” supported the decision of Provorov

The actions of the Russian were appreciated by the head coach of the Flyers, John Tortorella. The American specialist, the owner of the Stanley Cup, did not see anything reprehensible in Provorov’s behavior and stood up for the ward who refused to participate in the action.

He is true to himself and his religious beliefs. I respect his decision and see no reason to send him to the bench John TortorellaPhiladelphia head coach

At the same time, Canadian TSN journalist Gord Miller said that Philadelphia should not have allowed the Russian to play with Anaheim. He also emphasized that “freedom of speech does not exempt from the consequences of words or actions.”

Provorov took part in all Philadelphia games this season

The Russian has played 45 games in the regular season. He scored two goals, made 13 assists and earned 12 penalty minutes. Philadelphia is in 12th place in the Eastern Conference with 45 points and five points behind the playoff zone.

Provorov has been playing for Philadelphia since 2016

As part of the team, he played 495 matches and scored 61 goals. In 2019, the defender signed a six-year contract with the Flyers, averaging $6.75 million a year.

Provorov was born in Yaroslavl, he is a pupil of the local Lokomotiv. As part of the Russian national team, the defender became the bronze medalist of the 2017 World Championship and twice took the silver of the world championships with the youth team.