The recognition of Crimea as a part of Russia by the head of the Bulgarian delegation will not create a sensation in the European political field, however, the more such statements there are, the more chances for a change in the situation. On Friday, June 25, the State Duma deputy from the region Ruslan Balbek told Izvestia about this.

“It is unlikely that the statements of the head of the Bulgarian delegation will make a splash in the European political field. But the more such voices will be heard about the Russian status of Crimea, the more chances that in the short term all Western politicians will have to take this factor into account. The pandemic has dramatically changed the global economy. And in terms of profitable investments, the Russian Crimea is a convenient haven for financial prospects. And, as you know, all conflicts or misunderstandings often pale before benefits, ”he said.

The politician stressed that a systematic systematic work is currently underway to popularize the peninsula, adding that neighboring states cannot fail to notice this.

According to him, sooner or later the moment will come when big world business will say: “As far as sanctions are concerned, it is beneficial for us, but we will somehow come to an agreement with politicians”.

Earlier that day, Plamen Miletkov, who leads the Bulgarian delegation currently in Crimea, admitted that the peninsula is a legitimate part of Russia, stressing that the Crimeans made their own choice and the referendum was legitimate.

In May, a German delegation visited Crimea. Its head Viktor Trippel, after a trip, shamed Europe for the sanctions imposed on the peninsula.

Trippel added that Crimean children’s sports teams are currently unable to visit the territory of the European Union (EU), as they have been denied visas. Also, the head of the German delegation noted that he did not persuade anyone to come to the peninsula. Trippel noted that Crimea is a safe region that continues to develop.

Crimea returned to Russia following the 2014 referendum. 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol voted for the accession. The procedure was carried out in accordance with international law. Meanwhile, Kiev considers the peninsula to be its temporarily occupied territory. Moscow has repeatedly stated that the issue of the subject’s ownership has been closed forever.