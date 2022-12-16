State Duma Deputy from United Russia Morozov called the new EU sanctions a kind of hybrid war

State Duma deputy from United Russia Oleg Morozov commented on the ninth package of sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia on December 16. His words lead RIA News.

Morozov appreciated the new EU restrictions on Russia and stressed that it would be inappropriate to call them “sanctions”. He called the actions of the EU a kind of hybrid war, which is not against a specific person, but “against the whole country and the whole people.”

The parliamentarian added that “the war requires adequate responses,” so he urged to respond to it with actions that break the current “unfair world order.”

“We must respond not with counter-sanctions, not with blow for blow, but with actions that destroy the current unjust world order. The enemy must accept the new reality: without security guarantees for Russia, a secure world is not possible,” he concluded.

On December 16, the European Union published a new, ninth package of sanctions against Russia. It included economic restrictions, as well as personal measures against almost 200 individuals and organizations.

The sanctions list includes officials, 40 State Duma deputies, 44 members of the Federation Council, five Russian parties, 20 members of the constitutional court, representatives of law enforcement agencies and media personalities. In addition, restrictions were imposed against three Russian banks and a number of TV channels.

