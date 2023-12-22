The Ministry of Labor proposed in 2024 to extend to all able-bodied Russians the opportunity to undergo free retraining in professions that are in demand in the labor market. According to Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, this will help make the labor market more mobile, quickly restore the economy and ensure import substitution. She stated this in a conversation with Izvestia on December 22.

About what is appropriate draft resolution posted on the portal of regulatory legal acts for public discussion, in press service of the Ministry of Labor reported on December 19.

“This is what social activists have been striving for for quite a long time. Today the labor market should be more mobile. After the departure of Western companies, we must quickly restore our economy and ensure import substitution, which means we need to quickly respond and train specialists in demand in the labor market,” Bessarab said.

She noted that for quite a long time there was no decision on the retraining program for some categories of citizens. For example, for fathers on parental leave for up to one and a half years.

“Although it would seem that such a privilege was provided for women, free retraining was not provided for men who provide the same care and have equal rights under family and labor laws. Now this situation will be corrected,” emphasized the member of the State Duma committee.

As reported on December 19, the most in-demand profession on the Russian labor market in 2023 was the profession of sales manager. Employers published 750 thousand such vacancies during the year, the press service of the recruiting platform hh.ru told Izvestia.