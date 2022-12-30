Deputy Chepa urged to study each law of the CE treaties separately in case of withdrawal from them by the Russian Federation

In Russia, the norms of international treaties of the Council of Europe (CE) are no longer partially valid, since the law of the country takes precedence on its territory, said Alexei Chepa, deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. So, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, he reacted to the proposal of the Cabinet of Ministers to stop the CE treaties in relation to Russia at the official level.

“It should be said that we are no longer complying with partially certain agreements, we are talking about those that run counter to the interests of our people and that act only in the interests of our opponents. Some of the laws and regulations are no longer in effect,” the parliamentarian said.

We have long believed that our laws are above international laws Alexey ChepaState Duma deputy

He added that if an appropriate initiative is submitted to the State Duma, parliamentarians will consider each case separately in detail.

“In each specific case, we will consider all these proposals in great detail, consider each case very carefully and responsibly. We understand that the Council of Europe and all its recent actions are directed against us,” the MP concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers proposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to terminate the international treaties of the Council of Europe with respect to Moscow.

Russia has ceased to be a party to the European Convention on Human Rights since September 16, 2022. The European Court of Human Rights has said it has suspended all complaints against Russia following its withdrawal from the Council. Moscow insists that this happened due to the fact that on February 25, Western countries decided to suspend Russia’s representation in the CE’s statutory bodies.