Deputy Bessarab: a day off on the Day of Knowledge will not bring a good effect

The State Duma did not appreciate the idea of ​​making September 1 a day off. This was stated by a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor Svetlana Bessarab, her words are quoted RIA News.

According to the deputy, a day off on Knowledge Day will not bring “an additional good effect” for parents and at the same time increase the financial burden on employers, who will have to pay employees to go to work at a double rate. Instead, it is customary for teams to agree on a day off or the opportunity to take an extra day of rest on September 1, Bessarab added.

Earlier, deputies and senators submitted amendments to the Labor Code for consideration in the lower house of parliament, securing the right of parents of schoolchildren to a day off on September 1. It was noted that on this day, hundreds of Russians see off their children to the solemn assembly, and it is important for them to support the child, create a festive mood for him and emphasize the significance of Knowledge Day.

According to a SuperJob survey, in 2023 a record number of Russians decided not to work on September 1. About a third of parents (34 percent) announced plans to take a vacation or day off on Knowledge Day. This value was the highest since 2019, when the company began conducting a corresponding survey. In 2022 and 2021, the proportion of Russians who decided to use a day off or vacation on September 1 to take their child to school was 9 percentage points less than now.