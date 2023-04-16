Deputy Wasserman supported the idea to add questions about SVO to the exam in history

The idea to add questions about the special military operation (SVO) on the territory of Ukraine to the tasks of the Unified State Examination (USE) in history is very important, Anatoly Wasserman, a member of the State Duma Committee on Education, believes. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he supported such an initiative.

“For starters, a section on a special military operation should appear in the history textbook itself. This section is already being written. Moreover, I recently contributed a little to editing it, I hope that what I noted will be used. From what I participated, it is clear that I consider this section necessary and useful for schoolchildren. There, of course, it is said not so much about the course of the operation itself, but about its reasons, ”the deputy assessed the proposal.

I really believe that the better we understand the causes of some events, the more opportunities we have to avoid the harmful consequences of these events and achieve the beneficial goals of these events. Therefore, from my point of view, this is an important and necessary matter.

Earlier, TASS, citing Rosobrnadzor, reported that questions about SVO will be added to the exam in history. The department clarified that the changes will come into force when textbooks with the relevant materials appear in all Russian schools.

In April, former Minister of Culture and presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said that Russian schoolchildren needed to be explained the reasons for the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. He also added that history can be used for political purposes, so students need to explain various nuances.

On January 30, the head of the Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov, said that an updated history textbook with a section on SVO could appear in schools from September 1. He did not specify exactly what facts would be recorded in it, but added that information about the causes and goals of the military campaign would be included.