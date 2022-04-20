On Wednesday, April 20, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Olga Kazakova supported the idea of ​​raising the state flag and singing the national anthem in schools.

The corresponding initiative was made by the head of the Ministry of Education, Sergei Kravtsov. On April 19, he announced that the anthem at the start of the school week would be held in every school from September 1 of the next school year. This event will be accompanied by the raising of the national flag, he added.

According to Kazakova, the tradition of hoisting the flag and singing the Russian anthem was “reverently preserved in some schools.”

“Well, for those who do not use this important moment in school events, the single signal that has now come from the Ministry of Education will be a good impetus to action. I am sure that if we approach the issue not formally, but with soul, with responsibility, with the creative approach that our teachers have, this moment will naturally enter school life, will become one of the favorites for children, ”the deputy emphasized in a conversation. with Izvestia.

The idea was also supported by Russian President Vladimir Putin.