Svetlana Bessarab, member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs, appreciated the initiative to increase maternity capital. She shared her opinion on this matter with the RT channel.

Commenting on the proposal of the Children’s Rights Ombudsman under the President of Russia Anna Kuznetsova, she noted that she supported him, like other residents of the country. She recalled that in accordance with the adopted amendments to the Constitution, all targeted payments, including the capital, will be indexed to the size of inflation.

Earlier, Anna Kuznetsova, Commissioner for Children’s Rights under the President of Russia, offered to financially support grandparents who help in raising children. At the same time, she stressed that the size of maternity capital should grow, and the forms of support for families should be expanded.