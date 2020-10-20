Vyacheslav Fetisov, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on physical culture, sports, tourism and youth affairs, appreciated the idea of ​​introducing a personal income tax deduction for Russians involved in physical education and sports.

According to him, this initiative needs to be supported, but “it is important to understand how this will be controlled and regulated,” reports RT…

At the same time, the parliamentarian noted that now there are many ways to regulate the relevant legislative decisions.

“Now there are already many control tools, and we should not be ashamed to give preferences to businesses and people who invest in infrastructure – in inventory, equipment, those who help general education and sports schools … We should not … be afraid to introduce these generally accepted norms in the law, “Fetisov noted.

Earlier, on October 19, the government commission on legislative activity considered the initiative to amend the Tax Code, according to which citizens engaged in physical education and sports can claim personal income tax deduction.