Zhurova called the decision of tennis player Shevchenko to play for Kazakhstan strange

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, Olympic speed skating champion Svetlana Zhurova appreciated the decision of Russian tennis player Alexander Shevchenko to change his sports citizenship. Her words lead Sport24.

Zhurova called the decision of tennis player Shevchenko to play for Kazakhstan strange. “For tennis players, I think it’s generally unimportant to change their citizenship, they still play. Therefore, changing Shevchenko’s citizenship is absolutely meaningless, unless he was promised money or financing,” she said.

Earlier on January 27, Shevchenko announced that starting next week he would represent Kazakhstan at competitions. “I can’t wait to get on the court, trying to give unforgettable moments to myself and the country,” he said.

Shevchenko is in 48th place in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals. In December 2023, he married Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova.