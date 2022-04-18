State Duma deputy Dmitry Svishchev called discrimination the refusal of the IOC to hold meetings with the Russians

State Duma deputy Dmitry Svishchev appreciated the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to refuse meetings with the participation of Russian members of the organization. His words lead “Sport-Express”.

“This once again speaks of the politicization of the Olympic movement, which for some reason the IOC embarked on. Sport cannot be an instrument of pressure or politics,” Svishchev said, calling the incident discrimination. He also stressed that at the moment the IOC is not holding any meetings, so the decision of the committee looks strange.

Earlier on April 18, representatives of the IOC said that at the moment they refused to hold meetings with the participation of Russians belonging to the organization. The President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev and two-time Olympic pole vault champion Yelena Isinbayeva are members of the committee.

On February 28, the IOC called for the non-admission of Russian and Belarusian athletes to participate in international competitions. The executive committee of the organization motivated the recommendation by the desire to ensure the protection of the honesty of the competitions and the safety of their participants.